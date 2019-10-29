GARDAÍ are not treating as suspicious the discovery of the body of an 83 year old woman in Kerry.

GARDAÍ are not treating as suspicious the discovery of the body of an 83 year old woman in Kerry.

Gardai not treating discovery of body of woman (83) in Kerry as suspicious

The remains were discovered in the pensioner's home outside Ballyduff, Co Kerry around 10am today when friends and neighbours became concerned for the woman's welfare.

The pensioner had not been seen for a couple of days.

She lived on her own in a property outside the village of Ballyduff.

Attending gardaí found no sign of a break-in and no indication of anything suspicious at the house.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the Office of the State Pathologist.

The scene has been preserved pending a preliminary examination.

A full post mortem examination will be conducted at University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

Listowel gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of that post mortem examination.

One garda source indicated that the matter is being treated as a sudden death rather than as anything suspicious.

The woman lived alone but was regularly seen in Ballyduff village where she did her shopping and attended Mass.

It is understood concerns were raised for her when she did not attend Mass or a community event over the weekend.

The woman had a number of health issues over recent years.

Online Editors