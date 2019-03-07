Gardai make 'significant' arrest in relation to Strokestown eviction

GARDAI have made a “significant” arrest as part of the investigation into a criminal damage incident in Roscommon before Christmas.

A group of up to 30 men were involved in an altercation with security workers guarding a property that was at the centre of an eviction in Falsk.

The security personnel, who were tasked with carrying out a repossession of the property days earlier, suffered a number of serious injuries.

A significant garda investigation involving local officers and members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) has been ongoing since.

Yesterday morning gardai arrested a 50-year-old man near Strokestown for questioning in relation to the incident in Falsk on December 16 last.

A senior source told Independent.ie that the arrest was “highly significant” as part of the garda investigation into the incident.

“The man arrested is believed to have been central to the events at the house around the time of the alleged criminal damage incident, and is highly significant.

“Inquiries are moving steadily and national units are continuing to support the investigation team at Castlerea,” the source added.

The man was brought to Castlerea garda station for questioning under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

He can be held for a period of up to three days before he is either charged or released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It brings to six the number of people who have been arrested as part of the investigation, with two people currently before the courts.

Online Editors