GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a body at a house in Kerry.

GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a body at a house in Kerry.

Gardai keeping 'open mind' after discovery of body at house in Kerry

The discovery, shortly after 10am today, was made at a property in Killarney just metres from Fitzgerald Stadium.

Paramedics were alerted but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the individual may have been dead for several hours.

The area was immediately cordoned off to permit a full technical and forensic examination.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are now examining the scene.

Uniformed gardaí are expected to conduct door-to-door inquiries to determine the last known movements of the deceased.

Gardaí have notified the Office of the State Pathologist.

The body will later be removed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for a full post mortem examination.

A garda source said they are keeping an open mind about the tragic discovery.

The nature of the garda investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination.

Online Editors