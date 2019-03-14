Gardai have issued a renewed appeal to the public to help find a missing 19-year-old girl.

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal to the public to help find a missing 19-year-old girl.

Gardai issue renewed appeal to help find girl (19) missing from her home in Dublin

Julianna Moore Gita has been missing from her home in Hartstown, Dublin 15 since February 15.

The teen girl is described as 5' 0" in height, of slim build with fair hair and hazel/brown eyes.

When last seen, Juliana was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors