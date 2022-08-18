Gardaí issue appeal to find two teenage girls last seen in Wexford

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls missing since last weekend.

Charli and Ruby McGlynn, who are both aged 15, were last seen in the Bridgetown area of county Wexford at around 6.30pm on Saturday, August 13.

They are both known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin and gardaí are seeking the public's assistance to find them.

Charli is described as being approximately 5'6" with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black hoody, black shorts and black shoes with white laces.

Ruby is described as being around 5'4" with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Ruby was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts and flip-flops.

A garda spokesman said anyone with information on Charli and Ruby's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.