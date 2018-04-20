Gardai issue appeal over boy (16) missing since Sunday
A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing.
Robert Hanratty from Youghal, County Cork has been missing since the afternoon of Sunday, April 15.
He is described as being 5'9'' tall with brown hair and blue eyes. When Robert was last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.
It is believed that Robert may have travelled to Dublin.
Anyone who has seen Robert or can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or any garda station.
