Gardai issue appeal in finding missing Dublin man (51)

Gardai in South Dublin have appealed for the public's assistance in locating the whereabouts of a man last seen at his home in Shankill.

Peter Somers (51) was last seen at his home yesterday, May 31st.

Missing man Peter Somers from Shankill in South Dublin Photo: Garda Press Office

He is described as being 5ft 8in in height, of thin build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black bomber styles jacket, a black baseball cap, a brown jumper, black jeans and black shoes.

He left home driving his car, which is a blue Volkswagen Passat Estate, with registration number 07 WH 886.

Anyone with information on Peter, or who may have seen him or his car are asked to contact gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

