Gardai issue appeal for teenage girl missing for over a week

Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Elaine Sweeney (16) has been missing from the Balbriggan area of Dublin since February 14.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Elaine was last seen in Donabate on the morning of 14th February, 2019 at approximately 11am and she is described as being 5'5", with brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

"Elaine was wearing a red top, blue jeans, and white runners."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Balbriggan on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

