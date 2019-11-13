Gardai issue alert to sex workers after spate of attacks and robberies
Gardai have issued an alert to sex workers operating from online sites after a spate of attacks and robberies in the past month.
There have been seven known attacks on vulnerable workers in recent weeks, but the number could be higher as gardai fear some could have gone unreported.
Gardai are appealing for sex workers to be particularly cautious about working alone since the spike in attacks and robberies which they believe are linked.
The sex workers appear to be all working from websites and are booked through them, and generally a meeting is organised at a hotel.
But in the case of the recent attacks groups of men have turned up, threatened and in some cases assaulted the workers and stolen cash from them.
The crimes have not been limited to female sex workers either.
Gardai say the motive for the robberies appears purely to get cash, as none of the attackers has sought the services of the workers.
And while the workers have not been sexually assaulted it is believed that a considerable level of threatening and intimidating behaviour, as well as some violence, has been used in order to get the workers to part with their cash.
Some of the sex workers have been tied up during their ordeal.
In recent days one such attack happened at a Dublin city hotel where a woman was robbed of €800 and her phone.
Gardai say they are examining high quality CCTV images as part of their investigation.
They are also urging anyone who has been attacked but has not reported it to come forward.
They have assured the sex workers their cases will be treated with sensitivity and stressed it is important they gather as much information about the attackers as possible.
While many of the attacks have happened in Dublin others have occurred outside the capital.
Online Editors