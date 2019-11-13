Gardai have issued an alert to sex workers operating from online sites after a spate of attacks and robberies in the past month.

Gardai issue alert to sex workers after spate of attacks and robberies

There have been seven known attacks on vulnerable workers in recent weeks, but the number could be higher as gardai fear some could have gone unreported.

Gardai are appealing for sex workers to be particularly cautious about working alone since the spike in attacks and robberies which they believe are linked.

The sex workers appear to be all working from websites and are booked through them, and generally a meeting is organised at a hotel.

