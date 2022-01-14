Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this evening in Buncrana, County Donegal.

At approximately 7.30pm, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana. The body remains at the scene tonight

The scene is currently preserved and will remain preserved overnight. The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow, and the results of this examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.



