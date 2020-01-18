Gardaí investigating shooting outside Clare pub which left two men with injuries

Gardaí are investigating a shooting outside a pub in Co Clare in the early hours of this morning which left two men with injuries.

Emergency services responded to reports of shots fired outside a public house in Sixmilebridge village at approximately 12.20am.

Two men, aged 21 and 66, were discovered at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

They were treated on site before being brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí report their injuries are not thought be life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made.

An incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station.

Investigators will hold a case conference later this morning and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

