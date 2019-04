Gardai in Killiney are investigating a robbery in which a man described as having a ‘local accent’ held up a cafe.

The incident happened at the popular eatery in the Dart station in the south Dublin suburb yesterday.

A lone man described as being in his 30s, of slim build and around 5ft 8ins, walked into the cafe at around 3.30pm and demanded cash from the register.

He escaped on foot with a small sum of cash.

Online Editors