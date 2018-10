Gardai have launched an investigation after a number of shots were allegedly fired at a house in Drogheda last night.

Gardai have launched an investigation after a number of shots were allegedly fired at a house in Drogheda last night.

A man wearing a black balaclava was seen fleeing the scene at Moneymore in Drogheda shortly after 9.40pm last night, gardai have confirmed.

It is understood that no injuries were reported by the occupants of the house.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors