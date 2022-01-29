| 8.4°C Dublin

Gardaí investigating discovery of body on Lambay Island

Eamon Dillon

AN investigation has been launched by gardaí in Balbriggan following the discovery of a body on Lambay Island this week.

The discovery was made on the evening of Thursday, 27th January 2022 by staff working on the island,” according to a spokesman.

“The remains have since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

“The results of a post-mortem examination, and DNA analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, will assist investigating gardaí in confirming the identity of the remains and with the course of their investigations,” he added.

Officers have been in contact with the families of missing people from the Dublin region, according to sources.

