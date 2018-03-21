Gardai are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a man found in Donegal with what they call 'unexplained injuries'.

Gardai investigating death of man found with 'unexplained injuries' appeal for public's help

According to gardai, a man in his mid-40s was found dead in a house in Buncrana at 6.30pm on Sunday, March 18.

A post-mortem was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. Investigators say the man died from natural causes but there were 'unexplained injuries' found on the body that gardai say are consistent with a fall or involvement in a road collision.

Gardai are now investigating if there is a link between the discovery of the man's body and a collision that was reported to them just before midnight on March 17. When officers arrived at the scene at Slab Road, Burnfoot they found a white Renault van crashed but there was nobody present at the scene.

The van has been taken from the scene and is being examined by technical investigators. The section of roadway has also been sealed off for examination.

Gardai are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed anything in the area on that night or who has any information in relation to this investigation to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.

