Gardaí investigating death of man (20s) at Dublin Port

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 20s at Dublin Port in a workplace incident.

He was fatally injured at a shipping premises at the port on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene. A post mortem is now due to take place on the dead man’s remains.

Gardaí from Store Street Station have carried out an examination of the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have both been notified.

The incident is believed to have happened at Ocean Pier at around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí said: "Gardaí in Store Street are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 20s following a workplace incident at Dublin Port.

"The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The Health and Safety Authority and the local Coroner have been notified."