GARDAI are investigating a collision involving three cars in Dublin earlier today, in which no occupants were present on arrival.

Gardai investigating collision with overturned car and 'no occupants on arrival'

The incident occurred on Mellows Ave in Finglas at approximately 5pm this evening.

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

One of the three cars was overturned on the road when members of Dublin Fire Brigade arrived.

Crew from Finglas Fire Station were also called to the scene, who reported that there were no occupants of the cars on arrival.

No injuries were reported and investigations are continuing.

Online Editors