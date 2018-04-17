Gardai investigating circumstances surrounding death of baby
Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant after it was discovered in the boot of a car.
Gardai have confirmed to Independent.ie that the infant died on March 29 in Co Offaly.
A source told Independent.ie that the body was discovered a number of days later in the car’s boot and then taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore for a post mortem.
It has been reported that the baby’s death only came to light after the mother attended hospital for treatment herself.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on April 1 and found that the child had died from natural causes.
A file will now be prepared on the matter for the Coroner.
Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the "sudden death" of the infant, but did not say if they are treating the baby’s death as suspicious.
An investigation is ongoing.
Online Editors