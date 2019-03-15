GARDAÍ are investigating the circumstances in which an infant sustained head injuries at a Tipperary property.

Gardai investigating as three-month-old baby hospitalised with serious head injuries

The baby boy, who is three months old, was treated for serious head injuries when the alarm was raised on Thursday evening.

Later, the infant was transferred from Tipperary to a Dublin hospital as a precautionary measure.

The child is understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí are now investigating precisely how the infant suffered the injuries at the property which is located outside Thurles.

A garda spokesperson confirmed only that an investigation is underway into a matter at a location in north Tipperary.

"Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an incident which occurred at a location (outside Thurles) on Thursday involving an infant male," a garda spokesperson said.

"Tusla have been notified. Garda investigations are continuing. There is no further information available at this stage."

However, a senior garda source indicated that they are keeping an open mind about their inquiry and the precise circumstances in how the child sustained his injuries.

"The nature of the investigation will be determined by the findings of medical experts including the doctors now treating the child," he said.

"We are keeping an open mind in relation to the matter."

Gardaí will be liaising closely with Tusla over the matter.

The property where the child was apparently injured was being examined by specialist officers.

Online Editors