A teenager has been hospitalised following a stabbing in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

A teenager has been hospitalised following a stabbing in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai investigating as teen hospitalised with 'stab wounds' after assault

The victim, who is in his late teens, suffered serious injuries during the assault along Father Russell Road at around 1am.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene and the male was rushed to University Hospital Limerick.

His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening, and it is understood he suffered a knife wound to his back.

An investigation into the stabbing has been launched by detectives at Roxboro Road garda station.

A garda spokesman said that they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward.

"Gardai are investigating an assault incident that occurred at Father Russell Road on February 21, 2-19 at approximately 1am.

"A male, late teens, has been brought to University Hospital Limerick with an apparent stab wound. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"No arrests have yet been made and the investigations are ongoing.

"Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340."

Online Editors