Gardai investigating arson attack close to historic Battle of the Boyne site

Gardai are investigating a deliberate arson attack to a boardwalk near the historic Battle of the Boyne site.

Gardai are investigating a deliberate arson attack to a boardwalk near the historic Battle of the Boyne site.

Fire fighters from Drogheda rushed to the scene at Oldbridge, Co Meath, last night and were seen battling the blaze until after midnight.

The fire has now been extinguished but it could be seen for a number of miles including from the nearby M1 motorway and the Mary McAleese Boyne Valley Bridge.

The boardwalk begins close to the entrance to the Battle of the Boyne site and is very popular with tourists and locals.

The fire appears to have damaged the section of the walk some 400 metres from the site, near the canal and the lock gates.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie this morning that they believe the fire was started deliberately.

A spokesperson said: "Gardai in Laytown are investigating criminal damage by fire to a boardwalk on River Boyne at Oldbridge, Drogheda.

"It was reported to Garda on the evening of the 26th July 2018, a number of units from the fire brigade attended. Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors