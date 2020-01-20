Gardai investigating armed burglary at Daybreak store

Gardai are investigating an armed burglary that took place at a shop in Co Meath on Sunday.

A man armed with an apparent weapon entered Daybreak, Blackcastle shopping centre, Navan, Co Meath at 4pm yesterday.

It is understood a sum of cash was stolen.

No arrests have been made.

A garda investigation is ongoing.

"Gardaí are investigating a robbery at a retail premises which occurred in Navan, Co. Meath on the 19th January 2020 at approximately 4:00pm.

"The incident occurred when a man entered the premises with what’s believed to be a weapon. It’s understood a sum of cash was taken and no persons were injured. No arrests have been made."

Online Editors