An investigation has been launched following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Kilkenny.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning before 2am near Freshford Road.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a female that occurred on the 14th Oct 2018. Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

Online Editors