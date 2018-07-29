Gardai investigating alleged sexual assault in Irish college

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at an Irish college in the west of the country.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 21 on the grounds of the school.

It has been alleged that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by another student, an older male juvenile, on the date in question.

Gardai have said that no arrests have yet been made in relation to the incident but that investigations are ongoing.

Interviews by specialist officers are expected to be carried out with the victim and possible witnesses as part of the investigation.

The sexual assault was reported to gardai in Galway on the day of the alleged offence, and an investigation was launched.

The victim was brought to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) in Galway where she was treated by specialist medical personnel.

The SATUs, of which there are six across the country, provide specialist treatment for women and men aged 14 years or older who have been subjected to rape or other sexual assault.

A garda spokeswoman told the Irish Independent that local officers are investigating the “alleged sexual assault of a juvenile female” on July 21 last in the Inverin area.

The investigation has been described as “particularly sensitive” due to the age of the people involved, as both the complainant and alleged suspect are juveniles..

It has been reported that the suspect in the case is a 17-year-old male who was also a student at the Irish College where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Gardaí will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will in-turn decide if they will prefer charges in relation to the incident.

The Irish college in question has remained operational following the complaint of a sexual assault, but it is understood that a number of students have left the college after news of the incident emerged.

Typically students are enrolled in three-week courses at the Gaeltacht colleges and must observe strict rules in relation to speaking Irish-only.

Visits from family members are usually permitted on weekends at most Irish language schools.

Online Editors