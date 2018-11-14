Gardai investigating alleged assault in south Dublin

A man in his thirties was arrested after an alleged assault in Terenure in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his thirties was arrested after an alleged assault in Terenure in the early hours of this morning.

A 38-year-old man was injured during the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Corrib Road.

Gardaí report the man to have sustained "facial injuries" in the incident.

He was brought to St James’s Hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s, he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,1984 at Terenure Garda Station," a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"A technical and forensic examination is taking place at the scene."

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station 01- 6664000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors