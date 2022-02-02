| 8.7°C Dublin

Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Ballyfermot arrest youth

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault of a 17-year-old girl and her friend in Ballyfermot in December have arrested a male youth today.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the vacinity of the Civic Office on Ballyfermot Road on Thursday, December 30 last.

This morning a male youth was arrested as part of the garda investigation.

He is currently detained at a west Dublin garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Last month two 18-year-olds appeared in court charged with assault causing harm.

