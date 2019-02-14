News Irish News

Thursday 14 February 2019

Gardai investigating after woman killed in Luas tram collision

Stock picture
Rachel Farrell

A woman has been killed in a collision with a Luas tram this morning.

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of a Luas collision in Dublin.

The woman was struck by a Luas tram shortly after 10am in the Cookstown Way area of Tallaght. Her body remains at the scene.

Red Line Luas services are suspended between Red Cow and Tallaght-Saggart.

Cookstown Way remains closed as Dublin Fire Brigade attend the scene, with local diversions in place.

Gardai have appealed  for witnesses who were on the tram at the time, witnesses who were on Cookstown Way or any motorist who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors

