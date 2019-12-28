Gardai investigating after man's body found at Cork property

GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a man's body in Cork amid indications he had sustained severe injuries.

The grim discovery was made shortly after 2pm on Saturday at a property off the Boreenmanna Road in Cork.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the area just 2km from Cork city centre when the alarm was raised but the male involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial indications are that he may have been lying dead outside for some time.

