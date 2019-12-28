Gardai investigating after man's body found at Cork property
GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a man's body in Cork amid indications he had sustained severe injuries.
The grim discovery was made shortly after 2pm on Saturday at a property off the Boreenmanna Road in Cork.
Gardaí and paramedics raced to the area just 2km from Cork city centre when the alarm was raised but the male involved was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial indications are that he may have been lying dead outside for some time.
The body, which is understood to have been missing an arm, was discovered in the grounds of a large detached property.
The area was immediately cordoned off to allow for a full forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.
Gardaí also notified the Office of the State Pathologist.
The man's body will be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a full post mortem examination once a preliminary examination has been conducted at the scene.
One garda source said that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination.
However, the initial indications are that the death is suspicious amid signs that major trauma was sustained by the man.
Detectives are now working to identify the man involved.
It is understood the property where the discovery was made has been unoccupied for some time.
Locals have been very concerned over the property which has been the target of vandals and numerous instances of anti-social behaviour.
Gardaí were set to commence door-to-door inquiries in the area to determine if local residents heard or saw anything unusual over the past 24 hours.
A number of CCTV security cameras in the general area will also be checked by gardaí.
