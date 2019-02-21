GARDAI are investigating an assault incident in Co Limerick in which one man was taken to hospital.

GARDAI are investigating an assault incident in Co Limerick in which one man was taken to hospital.

Gardai investigating after man taken to hospital with 'stab wound' after assault

The incident occurred at Father Russell Road at at approximately 1am this morning.

A man was brought to University Hospital Limerick with an apparent stab wound, and his injuries are not believed to life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

Online Editors