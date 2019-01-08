Gardai investigating after man injured in suspected acid attack

GARDAI are investigating a suspected acid attack which left one man injured in Dundalk last night.

GARDAI are investigating a suspected acid attack which left one man injured in Dundalk last night.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was hospitalised following the incident in the Hoey’s Lane area of the town shortly before 9pm.

He was discovered in a “panicked” state by gardai patrolling the area, who immediately called an ambulance.

The man has since been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Investigating gardai believe a corrosive was thrown at the man causing injuries to his body.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out by gardai and no arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating as a suspected assault the discovery of an injured man aged in his 30s in Dundalk. The man was discovered on Hoey’s Lane with apparent minor burns to his body and clothing at approximately 8.45pm yesterday evening.

“He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. His injuries are not life threatening. The scene is currently preserved for forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line.”

Online Editors