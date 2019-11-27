Gardai investigating after man (55) found dead days after assault

Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a man in Dublin just days after being the victim of an assault.

The 55-year-old was discovered at a house in the Darling Estate off the Navan Road this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the city mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow.

The man was the victim of an alleged assault on the Navan Road last Thursday, and Gardai are awaiting the results of a post-mortem to establish if there is a definitive link between that attack and the man’s death.

The assault happened at around 5.30pm and gardai are continuing their investigations into that incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

After being assaulted the male was treated in hospital on Friday after taking ill but was discharged in recent days.

A Garda spokesman said they are “investigating the death of a 55 year old man found at a residence off the Navan Road, this morning Wednesday 27 November 2019.

“The body has been removed for a post-mortem which will be conducted by the Assistant State pathologist, tomorrow, Thursday 28th November 2019 which will determine the course of the investigation."

Online Editors