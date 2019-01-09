Gardai investigating after Londis staff threatened with butcher's knife

Gardai are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Fonthill in Dublin yesterday in which staff were threatened with a large butcher’s knife.

The incident happened at the Londis store in the Fonthill Retail Park in west Dublin at 11am.

A lone male entered the shop and went behind the counter where he threatened staff with the knife and demanded cash.

He escaped on foot with a small sum of cash.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery and no arrests have yet been made.

Online Editors