Gardai investigating after Londis staff threatened with butcher's knife
Gardai are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Fonthill in Dublin yesterday in which staff were threatened with a large butcher’s knife.
The incident happened at the Londis store in the Fonthill Retail Park in west Dublin at 11am.
A lone male entered the shop and went behind the counter where he threatened staff with the knife and demanded cash.
He escaped on foot with a small sum of cash.
There were no injuries reported during the robbery and no arrests have yet been made.
Online Editors