Gardai investigating after body of man found 'in container' in Dublin
GARDAI are investigating after the body of a man was found in north Dublin.
The discovery was made at around 11am this morning in Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun.
It is understood that the man’s body was found in a container.
A senior source told Independent.ie that the man had been savagely assaulted and also suffered stab injuries.
Gardai have cordoned off an area around a container on wasteland off Balbutcher Lane.
A number of uniformed Gardai and plain clothed detectives are at the crime scene just off the M50 motorway.
The area is behind a steel gate but is accessible from the roadway over a small mound, with a number of containers inside the grounds.
More to follow...
Online Editors