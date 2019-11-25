GARDAI are investigating after the body of a man was found in north Dublin.

Gardai investigating after body of man found 'in container' in Dublin

The discovery was made at around 11am this morning in Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun.

It is understood that the man’s body was found in a container.

A senior source told Independent.ie that the man had been savagely assaulted and also suffered stab injuries.

