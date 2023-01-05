| 6.8°C Dublin

breaking Gardai investigating after body of man (50s) found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Cork

The man's body was found in Mallow this evening. Expand

Close

The man's body was found in Mallow this evening.

The man's body was found in Mallow this evening.

The man's body was found in Mallow this evening.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found at the bottom of a stairwell in Mallow, Co Cork.

The man’s body was discovered by Gardaí and emergency services who were alerted shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist, on Friday morning.

Results of the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations, a spokesperson said, while adding that there was no further information available at this time.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy