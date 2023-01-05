The man's body was found in Mallow this evening.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found at the bottom of a stairwell in Mallow, Co Cork.

The man’s body was discovered by Gardaí and emergency services who were alerted shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist, on Friday morning.

Results of the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations, a spokesperson said, while adding that there was no further information available at this time.