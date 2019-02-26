Gardai investigating after body of man (50s) found

GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a Cork house.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was discovered in a property in Mahon on Cork's southside early this morning.

The discovery was made at a property off Avenue de Rennes.

Gardaí and paramedics attended but it is understood the man was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a full post mortem examination will be carried out at CUH later.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about the death.

The nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination.

The man is a long-time resident of the Mahon area.

Officers are currently trying to determine the last known movements of the man.

Door-to-door inquiries will be conducted in the area as part of the investigation.

