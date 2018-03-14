The body of an elderly woman has been discovered in her home in Cork.

Gardai investigating after body of elderly woman (89) found in her home

The woman, who was 89, was found at her home at Waterfall, on the outskirts of Cork city, around 10pm last night.

Emergency services and gardaí were immediately notified. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene which is around 8km from Cork city.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the area pending a full examination. The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will now be determined by the findings of the Assistant State Pathologist.

The body of the pensioner remains at the scene pending a preliminary examination. A full post mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out later today at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

It is understood there was no sign of a disturbance or break-in at the property. However, a patio door was found to be ajar.

The elderly woman was found lying in the hallway of her home.

The only visible injuries she had were to her foot.

One source said this injury could be in keeping with the woman having tripped and suffered a fall. While gardaí stressed there is nothing at this stage to indicate the death may have been suspicious, they are keeping an open mind about the matter.

One source stressed that their investigation will be guided by the results of the post mortem examination. The elderly woman was last seen on Sunday evening when she was visited by a relative.

