Gardai investigating after body of elderly woman (70s) found in her home

The woman, who is understood to be in her 70s, was found at her home at Waterfall, on the outskirts of Cork city, around 10pm last night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene which is around 8km from Cork city.

Emergency services and gardaí were immediately notified.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determine by the findings of the Assistant State Pathologist.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the area pending a full examination.

A full post mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out later today at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The body of the pensioner remains at the scene.

It is understood there was no sign of a disturbance at the property.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about matter.