Gardai investigating after body of elderly woman (70s) found in her home
THE body of an elderly woman has been discovered in her home in Cork.
The woman, who is understood to be in her 70s, was found at her home at Waterfall, on the outskirts of Cork city, around 10pm last night.
Emergency services and gardaí were immediately notified.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene which is around 8km from Cork city.
Gardaí immediately sealed off the area pending a full examination.
The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determine by the findings of the Assistant State Pathologist.
The body of the pensioner remains at the scene.
A full post mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out later today at Cork University Hospital (CUH).
It is understood there was no sign of a disturbance at the property.
Gardaí are keeping an open mind about matter.
One source stressed that their investigation will be guided by the results of the post mortem examination.
Online Editors