Gardaí investigating after body found in Co Louth

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered on Baltray Road, near Termonfeckin, in Co Louth.

Gardaí are investigating "all the circumstances" after the discovery was made around 1pm today.

The body was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem is scheduled to take place.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that the discovery is not connected to the investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods at this time.

Online Editors