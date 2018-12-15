Gardai have launched an investigation after the body of what appears to be a newborn baby was discovered on a beach in Co Dublin.

Gardai have launched an investigation after the body of what appears to be a newborn baby was discovered on a beach in Co Dublin.

Gardai investigating after body believed to be of baby found on Dublin beach

The discovery of the baby, whose sex is currently unknown, was made shortly before 10am this morning on a beach in Balbriggan.

The scene is currently sealed off and a technical examination of the area has begun.

It is understood that gardai have concerns about the wellbeing of the child's mother and are asking her to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone else with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510.

Local Councillor Tom O’Leary expressed his shock: “Without knowing any of the circumstances I would appeal to the mother to come forward to seek the help and medical attention she needs.

"Maybe she is under a lot of pressure, we don’t know the circumstances and the matter is very delicate.

"Maybe her family and friends are aware of her situation and they could assist her in coming forward. She needs to talk to somebody.

"God almighty. We don’t know the circumstances but to think of anyone that might have had to go through that alone and also in those terrible weather conditions, alone on a beach.

"I can’t bear to think of it. It’s just so tragic. I am shocked. The whole of Ballbriggan will be in a state of shock.”

Online Editors