Gardai investigate two alleged sexual assaults in nursing home
Gardai in the north east are investigating two reports of alleged sexual assaults in a nursing home.
The alleged sexual assaults were reported to have taken place last month.
Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that details of the allegations are still being established.
A full investigation is underway led by a detective unit based in the north east.
A garda spokesperson said that at the conclusion of the investigation a file would be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.
Online Editors