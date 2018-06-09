News Irish News

Gardai investigate two alleged sexual assaults in nursing home

Gardai are investigating
Sean Nolan

Gardai in the north east are investigating two reports of alleged sexual assaults in a nursing home.

The alleged sexual assaults were reported to have taken place last month.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that details of the allegations are still being established.

A full investigation is underway led by a detective unit based in the north east.

A garda spokesperson said that at the conclusion of the investigation a file would be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

