Gardai investigate theft of 'life savings of elderly man'
Gardai in Dublin are investigating after an elderly man's life savings were robbed from a home in Dublin.
The burglary occurred at approximately 11am this morning from a house on the Navan Road.
It's understood a car containing four men were involved in the burglary.
Independent.ie understands the money was kept in a safe inside the home, and were the life savings of an elderly gentleman.
CCTV has captured a man wearing a baseball cap near the home, as well as a car parked near the driveway.
Gardai in Cabra are investigating.
No arrests have been made yet.
Online Editors