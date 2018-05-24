News Irish News

Thursday 24 May 2018

Gardai investigate theft of '€80k life savings of elderly man'

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai in Dublin are investigating the theft of €80,000 from a home in Dublin.

The burglary occurred at approximately 11am this morning from a house on the Navan Road.

It's understood a car containing four men were involved in the burglary.

Independent.ie understands the money was kept in a safe inside the home, and were the life savings of an elderly gentleman.

CCTV has captured a man wearing a baseball cap near the home, as well as a car parked near the driveway.

Gardai in Cabra are investigating.

No arrests have been made yet.

