Gardai investigate suspected petrol bombing at Drogheda housing estate
Gardai in Drogheda are investigating a suspected petrol bombing incident at a housing estate in Drogheda in the early hours of this morning
The blaze occurred at a property in the Tredagh View area in the south of Drogheda at approximately 2.15am.
Gardai say there was extensive damage to the premises as well as smoke and fire damage.
They are investigating if the arson incident is part of an increasingly violent feud between drug gangs in the town.
In a spate of similar attacks in recent months the homes of some innocent people have been torched and shot at.
Gardai say no injuries were reported to the occupants of the premises in this morning’s attack.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
