Gardai investigate suspected hit-and-run which left boy (12) injured
Gardai have appealed for witnesses to a suspected hit-and-run in Galway on Sunday evening.
According to gardai, a 12-year-old boy was knocked from his bike by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Briarhill, Oranmore on Sunday, March 4 at around 7.15pm.
Gardai say it is understood that the driver of the car initially stopped but failed to remain at the scene.
The matter was also not reported to gardai.
The boy was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway after the incident.
He has since been discharged.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or to anyone with information to contact Oranmore Garda Station 091-388030 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors