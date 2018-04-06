Gardai investigate serious assault on bus driver

GARDAÍ are investigating a serious assault on a bus driver in Cork city.

The incident occurred in the Mayfield area around 10pm and involved a Bus Eireann driver.

It is understood the driver, who is middle aged, was attacked by an individual after he had stopped to let a number of individuals off the coach. It is believed the incident was sparked by a robbery which escalated out of control.

The bus was en route back to the depot at the time. Gardaí are trying to determine what sparked the incident but the driver was subjected to what one detective described as a very serious assault.

He is believed to have suffered serious facial injuries. It remains unclear whether a weapon was used by the attacker who later fled the scene on foot.

The alarm was raised and the injured driver was assisted by locals before being taken to hospital. He is expected to remain in hospital for several days for the treatment of his injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or an individual acting suspiciously along the bus route in Mayfield to contact them.

Detectives will also be checking CCTV security camera footage from premises in the area to see if the suspected attacker was caught on film.

Online Editors