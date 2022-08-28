Gardaí investigate serious assault of man (30s) in Co Kildare

A man in his 30s is being treated in a Dublin hospital for injuries he received in a serious assault in Robertstown in Co Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Naas are investigating the assault that occurred at around 2.30am at a house in Father Murphy Park in the town.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was described by gardaí as being in a stable condition.

The scene of the assault was preserved for a technical examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or to any person with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.