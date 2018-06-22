Gardai investigate second 'drive-by' mugging attempt in Dublin
Gardai in Malahide are investigating a 'drive-by' mugging attempt in Kinsealy on Thursday, the second such incident in that area of Dublin this week.
According to gardai, would-be thieves in a car drove past and attempted to grab a woman's handbag at approximately 12.30pm.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
The incident is the second such incident this week.
On Monday, a woman in her 40s was knocked to the ground in a drive-by mugging at Malahide Castle.
In that incident, the male driver of a car pulled up next to the woman and attempted to snatch her handbag.
She was knocked to the ground during the incident.
Most of the contents of the woman's handbag, including her purse, fell out of the bag before the driver fled the scene.
The woman was not seriously injured and the incident is under investigation.
Online Editors