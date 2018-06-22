Gardai investigate second 'drive-by' mugging attempt in Dublin

According to gardai, would-be thieves in a car drove past and attempted to grab a woman's handbag at approximately 12.30pm.

The incident is the second such incident this week.

On Monday, a woman in her 40s was knocked to the ground in a drive-by mugging at Malahide Castle.

In that incident, the male driver of a car pulled up next to the woman and attempted to snatch her handbag.