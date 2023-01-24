Gardaí investigate as shots fired at entrance to Longford housing estate

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a number of shots were fired at the entrance to a Longford housing estate earlier today.

Uniformed officers and members attached to the Armed Support Unit (ASU) were called to the county town's Dún Darrach estate shortly after 3.30pm amid reports of gunfire being heard.

No injuries were reported and the scene was cordoned off ahead of a full forensic and technical examination.

It is believed the incident is linked to an internal and ongoing feud.

A garda spokesperson confirmed this evening that an investigation was now underway.

"Shortly after 3.40pm, on Tuesday 24th January 2023, gardaí were alerted following reports of shots fired in the Dún Darrach area of Longford town," said the spokesperson.

"There was no one injured. The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination and gardaí are at scene.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford garda station 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."