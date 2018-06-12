Gardai investigate alleged sexual assault of young woman walking home by three men

According to gardai, a woman, aged in her early 20s, was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men while walking home on Millicent Road in Clane between 1am and 1.30am this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything unusual on Millicent Road or who can assist Gardaí to contact them at Naas Garda station on 045 - 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station