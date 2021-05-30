Gardaí investigate alleged sex assault on young woman at Cork beach

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a young woman in west Cork over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the Allihies area of the county in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Detectives are carrying out inquiries in relation to the incident but no arrests have yet been made.

It’s understood the sexual assault is alleged to have happened at a beach in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The investigation is being led by gardaí in Castletownbere who are carrying out inquiries.

A Garda spokeswoman said that no arrests have yet been made and that investigations are ongoing.